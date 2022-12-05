Carmel Community Players to present holiday play

One of Kevin Shadle’s favorite authors is Robert Fulghum.

So, it’s not surprising Shadle would be a fan of “Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas,” a play based on Fulghum’s books.

Shadle, a Fishers resident, will perform in Carmel Community Players’ production of “Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas” from Dec. 9 to 18 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. The play features a collection of stories, songs and vignettes.

“What I like about it is that it is very real,” Shadle said. “It’s very human. It’s not your usual Christmas show in that you don’t feel like you are sitting in church and it’s not silly. Everybody will be able to identify with so much in this show. That’s what I definitely love about this.”

Westfield resident Kate Hinman is the director, and it is her first time directing with CCP. She also is a Fulghum fan. So, when she saw on Facebook that CCP was looking for a director for the show, she asked to see the script.

“I was through three vignettes, and I said, ‘I want to do this show,” Hinman said. “It’s very funny. It’s an actors’ show because they are challenged because they are going from telling the story to interacting with invisible characters. Each actor has one to two monologues.”

Tonya Rave, a Lawrence Township resident, said the vignettes are poignant.

“A lot of what my character Peggy says resonates with me, so it makes it more fun to play the character,” Rave said. “It’s a feel-good show, but there is a lot of depth to a lot of the things. A lot of the statements that are made through the characters’ voices are very poignant and resonate and get to the deeper meaning of Christmas and holidays and life in general.”

Rave said she has four- and five-page monologues.

“You are depending on yourself only, which in some ways is easier and some ways it’s harder, because if you have a mental lapse, it’s all on you,” said Rave, a Lawrence North High School graduate. “I like acting, in general, because it is a challenge.”

For more, visit carmelplayers.org.