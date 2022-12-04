Keen to run for Westfield council seat

A former superintendent for Westfield Washington Schools plans to seek the District 1 city council seat that he once held.

Mark Keen, who previously served as the city council District 1 representative from 2016 to 2019, has launched his bid for the seat currently occupied by Scott Willis, who is running for mayor.

“I take my commitment to serving our community seriously,” Keen said. “If my fellow residents of Westfield decide to elect me to represent them on the city council, I want them to be assured my door is always open and I will be their advocate, not just another politician.”

Keen, who served in the U.S. Army for 28 years, also served on the board of directors for the Westfield Chamber of Commerce from 1998 to 2007. After leaving his position as superintendent for Westfield Washington Schools, he represented Westfield as the District 1 city councilman from 2016 to 2019 while working as a senior advisor to the Indiana Dept. of Education.

Keen was named Indiana Superintendent of the Year in 2006 and Central Indiana Superintendent of the Year in 2016. He was also recognized as the Westfield Chamber of Commerce Community Leader of the Year.

Keen said Westfield needs responsible leadership to guide the community as it continues to see rapid population growth and development.

“I was honored to represent the parents and children of Westfield as the Superintendent of Westfield Washington Schools from 1997 to 2016 as we became a nationally recognized school system and I want to again serve the citizens and keep our city on the right track,” Keen said.

For more on Keen’s campaign, visit drkeenforcouncil.com.