Carmel High School graduate returns as soloist for Indiana Wind Symphony

After graduating from Carmel High School in 2011, Jessamyn Anderson began performing with the Indiana Wind Symphony.

The soprano soloist will appear with the IWS Dec. 11 for two performances at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The matinee performance at 2 p.m. will include a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The 7 p.m. performance’s theme is “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

“I am most excited about bringing my daughter to the afternoon kids’ show,” Anderson said. “It’s wild that I was a freshman in college when I first sang ‘O Holy Night’ with the IWS, and now I’m bringing my baby to the shows. I feel like I’ve grown up, professionally speaking, with this ensemble. For the afternoon show, I will perform ‘Let It Go’ from ‘Frozen’ and our special, epic arrangement of ‘O Holy Night,’ a first for the matinee.”

Anderson said she convinced IWS Music Director Charles Conrad that kids would love the drama of the piece.

In the evening, Anderson will sing “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “O Holy Night.”

“It has been a joy to watch and hear her develop over those years into an outstanding operatic soprano who has tremendous versatility,” Conrad said. “I am certain that we will be seeing her on stages around the world in the next few years. She is a wonderful artist with which to collaborate.”

Anderson and her husband live in Columbia, Tenn., near Nashville.

“We love it in Tennessee, but I do miss being close to my family — and roundabouts,” Anderson said.

The guest conductor for the concert is Catherine Maloney, who is the band teacher at Pendleton Heights Middle School. She has been accepted to be the next conductor of the Indiana National Guard Band following recent auditions. She has played flute with the IWS since 2013.

For more, visit indianawindsymphony.org.