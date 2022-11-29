Carmel High School senior loves holiday show’s traditions

One tradition that Carmel High School senior Audrey Hockins loves about “Holiday Spectacular” happens before the show.

She is part of an a cappella group that carols in the lobby before each show.

“I am fortunate enough to be in my second year in this group and I just love getting to see all of the audience’s excitement before those doors open for the show,” Hockins said. “Everyone gets so happy when they walk through those doors and see a group of performers in their Dickens costumes, acting as though they’re going door-to-door singing carols. Before I was a member in this group, I loved waiting in line when I was younger to get my seat and being able to hear live music that made me feel like I was back in time.”

The Holiday Spectacular runs Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 at Carmel High School Auditorium.

“My second favorite tradition is how everyone in the choir program gets to sing three songs together at the end for the big finale,” Hockins said. “It really shows that we may all be in different choirs, but we’re all a part of the same program and we should all come together to sing and celebrate the season.

Hockins is part of the mixed show choir, which appeara in the Act 1 finale, “Turkey Lurkey Time.”

“It is just the type of song that you can’t watch and not smile,” Hockins said. “It’s a big party on stage that involves an amazing, choreographed number, interaction between the performers and the audience, funny faces, and ends in an even bigger party with almost all of the choirs joining in for the last part. Everyone comes on stage to finish the song and choreography together and show the audience that ‘Holiday Spec’ is about smiling and having fun during the holiday season.”

The number was in “Holiday Spectacular” when she was a freshman.

“It made me realize how badly I wanted to be a part of this amazing program,” she said. “Getting to do this song that alumni can watch and have great memories brings me so much joy.”

The performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4.

For tickets, visit secure.payk12.com/school/Carmel—Performing-Arts/671/events/229274