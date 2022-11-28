All Lit Up: Westfield in Lights to make its debut at Grand Junction Plaza

Grand Junction Plaza in Westfield will have plenty of lights and activities for the community to enjoy as the city prepares to usher in the holiday season with its annual Westfield in Lights.

The Dec. 3 Westfield in Lights event, which was created 20 years ago as a small gathering with the lighting of a Christmas tree, has grown in popularity through the years, said Steve Latour, CEO of the Downtown Westfield Association, which took over the event about 10 years ago. The City of Westfield took over Westfield in Lights about eight years ago and is now overseen by Westfield Welcome, Latour said.

Latour said the goal of Westfield in Lights, which will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., is to bring people together and watch the tree lighting, which has been a long-standing tradition in Westfield. In 2021, the event was held at Westfield City Hall, but this year will mark its debut at Grand Junction Plaza that includes some new additions.

Visitors to Grand Junction Plaza can expect to see a 36-foot-tall Christmas tree, along with wreaths, garland and snowflake lights.

“The idea is that we want that area to be one giant Christmas winter wonderland of lights, and we want to be inclusive of all the various holidays that happen during the month of December,” Latour said.

A variety of vendors selling food and holiday-related goods, hot chocolate, live performances, reindeer and an appearance by Santa Claus will also be part of the Westfield in Lights. The Westfield Chamber of Commerce plans to sell a Christmas ornament that will commemorate Westfield in Lights being held at Grand Junction Plaza for the first time, Latour said.

In comparison to other holiday events, Latour said the annually well-attended Westfield in Lights is unique because of its long history.

“I think it’s really about finding those moments to celebrate the holidays, be with friends, family and neighbors and really feel like you’re there as part of the community more than anything else, so we’re really excited to see how this goes this year,” Latour said.

Latour said that each community deserves to have an event that they are proud of. For Westfield, that signature event for the holiday season is Westfield in Lights, he said.

“We want to have some things that are special and unique to us, so I think every great community needs to have that, and this is one of those great traditions that will be there for generations to come,” he said. “I think those are the Hallmark moments we are excited to help create for our community. We’re just as special as anyone else in the county and having an event like this brings the community to really relish that.”

Latour also said Grand Junction Plaza will also provide an opportunity to showcase more lights than ever.

“There will be tons of Instagram moments everywhere, so I think it’ll be fun coupled with the event and the entertainment planned. I think it’ll be a good time for everybody,” he said.

For more, visit westfieldwelcome.com/westfield-in-lights.