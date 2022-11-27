Zionsville begins redistricting process

During its Nov. 21 meeting, the Zionsville Town Council passed a resolution to adopt redistricting guidelines. Redistricting determines which residents are represented by a respective town council member based on their residential address within the Town of Zionsville.

The redistricting process follows Indiana code’s requirement that the council redraw its legislative districts every 10 years following the census to ensure each district is equal in population. Redistricting of council districts last occurred in 2019.

“Zionsville has consistently had fair and equitable council districts since our founding,” town council President Jason Plunkett stated in a press release. “It’s one of the many reasons why our citizens have been engaged in the growth of our town. We will continue in that approach as we evaluate our districts per our town organization guidelines.”

Based on Zionsville’s current population, each of its five districts should have a population of about 6,120 residents.

Residents can submit objections or written comments to Municipal Relations Coordinator Amy Lacy regarding the Council’s redistricting guidelines until noon Nov. 29. Residents can submit their own plans to Lacy until noon Dec. 2. A public hearing to review the plan will be held Dec. 7 at 7:30 a.m. at Zionsville Town Hall.

The council’s redistricting guidelines can be found at zionsville-in.gov/redistricting.