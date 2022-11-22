Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Opinion: Unhappy with happy people

Opinion: Unhappy with happy people

0
By on Danielle Wilson

Sometimes, I don’t like happy people. Sometimes, I want to luxuriate in my own bad mood without chronically joyful folks invading my space. Sometimes, I just want the world and all its inhabitants, and even Mother Nature, to join me in feeling grumpy. The proverbial misery loves company, you know?

Which is why on a recent morning I found my husband, Doo, so annoying. I came downstairs to him watching a “SNL” recap on his phone, oscillating between grade-school giggles and uproarious laughter. This went on for a solid 15 minutes, and my temperament — which had started at “Blessings, it’s cold and gray outside” — nosedived to, “Ugh, you’re ruining everything!” He was too gosh-darned happy for my pre-coffee, introverted, already-in-a-funk-self to handle, and of course, in my tactless manner, I told him exactly that. Doo, with a big smile, simply responded, “Deal with it.”

My teaching neighbor, who is school-renowned for her high-energy kindness and spontaneous hugs, is at least aware of her occasional toxic positivity (her words, not mine) and can rein in the cheerfulness when necessary. A couple of my kids are like that, too. They can read when the room is gloomy and understand that force-feeding joy is not always the right play. And in fairness to Doo, he’s come a long way in accepting the idea that it’s OK to not constantly be OK.

But on this day, he clearly misread the “Your wife is in a snit; tread carefully” signs. Instead of moving to the kitchen and leaving me to wallow, he inadvertently exacerbated my blechtness with his obnoxious delight. So, yeah, sometimes I don’t like happy people.

Peace out.


More Headlines

Opinion: Take your time, deer Once upon a time: Carmel couple makes tradition of visiting Renaissance festivals Republicans point to split conservative vote in failing to sweep Carmel school board seats  Through the roof: Roofing company supports employees, communities Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business Of note: University High School honors composer, Met performer who launched career in Carmel
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact