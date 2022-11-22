Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Carmel City Council OKs Carmel Redevelopment Commission purchase of home on Main Street

Carmel City Council OKs Carmel Redevelopment Commission purchase of home on Main Street

0
By on Carmel Community

The Carmel City Council voted 8-0 Nov. 21 to give the green light to the Carmel Redevelopment Commission to purchase a home at 311 W. Main St. for $346,000.

The purchase will be made through the 2021 tax increment financing bond, which requires council approval for all CRC land purchases that are greater than $50,000.

The CRC does not have a specific project proposed for the site but plans to aggregate adjacent single-family parcels as they become available so redevelopment can occur in the future.

“This is clearly a property that is important to a continuation of our Arts & Design District,” CRC Director Henry Mestetsky said. “It’s one of those things that a private developer is not likely to spend the effort and time that it takes to aggregate multiple parcels, but this is the kind of thing a redevelopment commission could do.”

The CRC is working with landowners to purchase the parcels and will not consider eminent domain, Mestetsky said. The $346,000 purchase price is the average of two appraisals on the property, which Mestetsky called “a really good deal” for the city.


More Headlines

New Carmel City Council district boundaries, mixed-use rezone approved City of Noblesville OKs incentives for Bier Brewery Transforming Pleasant Street: City, county hold groundbreaking ceremony to kick off Pleasant Street project Group home for 8 elderly residents proposed in Carmel’s Woodland Springs neighborhood New Carmel city council districts proposed Candidates launch bids for Westfield City Council
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact