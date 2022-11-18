Levidy Boutique now open in Carmel’s Merchant’s Square

Ashleen Sharma has worked in retail for many years but fell in love with boutiques because of the one-of-a-kind items she would find that no one else would be wearing. She knew one day she wanted to create a unique brand of her own.

In 2020, shortly before the pandemic hit, Sharma’s dream came to fruition when she opened her online shop, Levidy Boutique. The name is a combination of her grandmothers’ names.

When the pandemic began, Sharma and her sisters, Ashley and Alicia Sharma, took a break because their vendors weren’t open.

“We rebranded and created a whole new vision of what we want the boutique to be,” Sharma said.

That vision included a brick-and-mortar store. Sharma, 27, opened Levidy Nov. 10 in the Merchant’s Square Shopping Center in Carmel.

“I understand that online shopping is ‘where it’s at,’ but we need stores that are like boutiques to get the young and older generation out shopping. It’s one big way to grow and gain that traffic and audience,” Sharma said. “I was very picky when I was looking at spaces. I always knew I had to be up north in Hamilton County. I believe Merchant’s Square gave me a chance because they believed in me and my vision. They knew my boutique could grow and be successful in the shopping center.”

Levidy’s decor features beige and pink with gold wall racks and white and gold tables.

“I really wanted warm and girly vibes,” Sharma said.

The boutique provides a wide range of clothing and styles that cater to its mission.

“Our goal is to stick to a wide variety of styles so women with any background or comfortability can find something they feel powerful in. We try to stay away from one type of clothes, so all women feel included,” Sharma said. We want our customers to feel beautiful in the items they bought. We want them to know that they are beautiful and can conquer anything.”

A grand opening celebration is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 with discounts, food and prizes.

“Business has been good. I have been making sales and been receiving attention,” Sharma said. “I know this will take time for the people of Carmel to know I am here and start building a customer base.”

For more, visit levidyboutique.com.