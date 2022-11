Where’s Amy attended the Carmel Symphony Orchestra Masterworks 2 cconcert with CSO guest artist/violinist Alexi Kenney of Palo Alto, Calif., and CSO Artistic Director Janna Hymes Nov. 12 at the Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Don’t miss CSO’s Holiday Pops featuring guest artists Josh Kaufman and Leah Crane Dec. 4. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org