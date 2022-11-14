Thanksgiving walk/run to benefit local nonprofit

The Boys & Girls Club of Boone County is continuing the ZGravy Chase in Zionsville for a sixth year on Thanksgiving Day. Proceeds from the race will go directly to serve youth in Boone County by way of programming and financial aid opportunities.

Participants of the Nov. 24 ZGravy Chase can run or walk in the 2.2- or 4-mile races, which will start at 8:30 a.m. The courses for the 2.2- and 4-mile races will begin and end in downtown Zionsville. The LGravy Chase 5K will begin at the same time in downtown Lebanon.

Registration is $40 per individual or $150 per family up to four from Nov. 1 through Nov. 21. Registration is $45 per individual with no family discount available Nov. 22-23. There is no day-of event registration.

According to Amy Hartwig, marketing and events manager at the Boys & Girls Club of Boone County, the ZGravy and LGravy races are the biggest fundraising events of the year for the organization. Hartwig said signups as of Nov. 8 totaled around 2,500 participants, about half of the club’s overall goal of 5,000.

“Last year, we had people from 25 states, two countries and 13 (Indiana) counties,” Hartwig said. “This event keeps the doors open and the lights on. That way we can continue to serve the youth in our community.”

The organization will use the proceeds to fund daily programming, meals for children in need, sports leagues, summer camps and community programs at their locations in Zionsville, Lebanon and Whitestown. In Lebanon, the organization feeds dinner to around 85 kids five days a week who would otherwise go hungry until the following school day, according to the organization.

To register or for more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/IN/Zionsville/ZGravyChase. For sponsorship information, contact Katie O. Reasoner at kreasoner@bgcboone.org.