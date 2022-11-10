New Carmel city council districts proposed

The Carmel City Council held a special meeting Nov. 9 to present a map with proposed new council district boundaries.

State law requires municipalities to redistrict two years after a U.S. census to balance populations in each district.

The council last redistricted in 2018 after becoming a second-class city, which added two district seats to the legislative body. City councilor Jeff Worrell, who is serving as redistricting coordinator, said he tried to make as few changes as possible while still meeting redistricting goals.

No members of the public submitted proposed redistricting maps.

According to state law, the new districts should be comprised of contiguous territory, be reasonably compact, avoid splitting precincts and balance populations as equally as possible.

The council’s finance meeting will discuss the proposed plan and gather public feedback at 6 p.m. Nov. 15, and another public hearing will be held at the Nov. 21 city council meeting.