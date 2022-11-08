Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Column: A visit to Cooperstown

Column: A visit to Cooperstown

0
By on Travel

Today, on our return from Cape Cod, we visit Cooperstown, N.Y, home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Cooperstown lies at the southern end of Otsego Lake, about 60 miles southwest of Albany. It was founded in 1786 by William Cooper, whose son, author James Fenimore Cooper, grew up there. Abner Doubleday, who attended high school in Cooperstown, became a Civil War general and later obtained a patent for the design of San Francisco’s cable cars. In 1906, a Denver mining engineer claimed that Doubleday invented baseball in a Cooperstown pasture in 1839, a claim unquestionably accepted by the Mills Commission, established to determine baseball’s origins. Cooperstown resident Stephen Carlton Clark, heir to the Singer Sewing Machine fortune, used that claim in promoting the National Baseball Hall of Fame, which he opened in Cooperstown in 1939. Clark, who owned a Cooperstown hotel, hoped to bring visitors to his little town. He also founded the still-open Farmers’ Museum, which opened in 1942 on land once owned by James Fenimore Cooper, recreating rural life in 19th-century New York.   

Each year, about 300,000 people visit Cooperstown, most going to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, housed in a three-story brick building on Cooperstown’s historic Main Street. During Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, up to 80,000 people crowd into tiny Cooperstown, which has a population of about 1,600. The Plaque Gallery on the Hall of Fame’s first floor currently honors 268 former Major League players, as well as 40 executives/pioneers, 22 managers and 10 umpires. The upper floors feature exhibits chronicling baseball’s history, including one acknowledging that “historians agree that (Abner) Doubleday had nothing to do with baseball’s beginnings.” Cooperstown is a bit out of the way from anywhere, but is worth the trip for anyone interested in our “national pastime.”    


More Headlines

Path to the future: Demolition of old City Hall clears way for new building 3 Carmel residents named to Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame Catholic scholar to visit Carmel to speak about Vatican II World War II vet to be inducted into Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame A good attitude helps Fishers youth team win championship Late Noblesville resident to be inducted into Military Veterans HOF
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact