Democrats win midterm races, MSDLT school board members elected

Most Democrats in Marion County races in the Nov. 8 election celebrated victories. With all precincts reporting but results not certified, incumbent Democrat Andre Carson won his race for the 7th District of the House of Representatives, defeating Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian candidate Gavin Maple.

Incumbent Democrat Ryan Mears won the race for Marion County prosecutor, defeating Republican challenger Cyndi Carrasco.

In the Indiana House District 87 race, Democrat incumbent Carey Hamilton defeated Republican challenger Jordan Davis.

However, Republicans saw a win with incumbent Kyle Walker holding onto his Indiana Senate District 31 seat. He won 56 percent of the vote against Democrat Jocelyn Vare.

In MSDLT school board races in the City of Lawrence, Jessica Dunn was elected as an at-large member in her race against Reginald McGregor, Jennifer Tursi and Morgan Bailey. 

“First and foremost, I’m looking forward to serving the teachers, students and parents of our school district. It’s been a dream of mine for several years,” Dunn said. “The most important thing moving forward is that we continue to identify the reasons why we have a churning of educators in and out of our schools. We want our schools to be great, so we have to recruit and retain great people. I look forward to helping the district do just that.”

The race for the MSDLT School Board District 2 seat was too close to call as of press time. Marta Lawrence had a 0.61 percent lead over Janet Jacobs.

