IU Health Fishers breaks ground on expansion

IU Health broke ground Nov. 4 on the IU Health Saxony expansion. The $300 million project includes renaming the campus IU Health Fishers and adding a new outpatient building. Construction is expected to start in the next few weeks and be finished by 2025.

The expanded hospital, at 13000 E. 136th St., will include a stand-alone outpatient physician office and add 50 inpatient beds, creating 88 total beds, according to IU Health. It will also provide new services such as obstetrics and gynecology; ear, nose and throat; nephrology; neurology; and pulmonology services as well as growth of existing programs such as

cardiovascular; gastroenterology; general medicine; general surgery; orthopedics; primary care; and urology.

The expansion will also include a Riley Hospital Emergency Dept.

“When you’re a parent and your child’s life and health are at risk, confidence in the healthcare team means everything,” said Gil Peri, president of Riley Children’s Health. “While it’s never our wish that anyone needs emergency care, this community can rest assured in knowing they’ll have close access to our highly skilled Riley emergency department team members in the moments where they need it most.”

Chad Dilly, chief operating officer, for IU Health Saxony, said that the expansion will help meet more of the community’s needs.

“The community has told us through feedback that we’ve received, or just through their patient migration patterns, that they want IU Health care closer to home. And that’s simply what we’re doing here is to bring in more IU Health care closer to home,” Dilly said. “We’re going to be able to do so much more for the community than what we’re currently doing. We’re growing our existing programs that are really foundational and solid. So, we’re also going to be adding services like our obstetrics and gynecology, and that brings the opportunity to deliver babies and keep mom and baby closer to home.”