New vision for Zionsville Half Marathon, 5K

This year’s Zionsville Half Marathon and 5K, scheduled for Nov. 19, will be under new management. Don Carr, co-owner of the Zionsville-based event company Tuxedo Brothers, is taking over for Marty Day, who began organizing the race five years ago.

“The Tuxedo Brothers are already involved in a lot of the major running events in Indiana,” Carr said. “This half-marathon is in my hometown, so that was a little bit of the attraction of taking over.”

Carr said he wants to schedule the race around the third week of November each year, allowing runners plenty of time to train without getting too far into the colder part of the season.

The half-marathon will start and end in Lions Park, traversing through downtown Zionsville, neighborhoods and county roads along the way. At the end of the race, Carr said everyone who finishes the half-marathon or 5K races will receive a finisher medal and long-sleeved T-shirt.

Proceeds from the race will continue to support the boys and girls cross country teams at Zionsville Community High School, as it has in years past.

“It’s nice because the runners in this race can contribute back to runners that are coming up in the high school programs, and they’ll hopefully come back to run in road races with us later,” Carr said.

For more or to register, visit getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=136918.