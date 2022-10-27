Current Publishing
You are at:»»»INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel 
INDOT is planning upgrades on I-465 and several interchanges in north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. (Image courtesy of INDOT) 

INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel 

0
By on Carmel Community, Zionsville Community

INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. 

The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and US 421 (Michigan Road), US 31 (Meridian Street) and I-865. 

Kyleigh Cramer, INDOT public relations director, said that workers returning to the office as the COVID-19 pandemic eases and population growth in the area has caused a spike in road traffic. 

“We’re seeing a lot of people. We’re seeing a lot of crashes. The geometry of this pattern that we’re seeing just isn’t working anymore,” Cramer said. “It’s basically just time to revamp it.” 

The upgrades, which are still being designed, aim to improve traffic flow, safety and reduce congestion. A timeline for construction has not been announced. 

According to project manager Johnathon Wallace, most collisions involve vehicles being rear-ended and sideswipes that happen during merges. He said that the northwest corner of northbound I-465, where it starts to head eastbound, is of particular concern. Traffic issues are also frequently reported in that area for vehicles heading in the opposite direction. 

“By adding capacity and shifting some of the merge movements, we hope to relieve and reduce some of those negative impacts,” he said. 

Sean Gearhart, who lives near 96th Street and Michigan Road, was encouraged by the plans he heard discussed at the meeting. 

“I-465 needs the attention, and I think the solutions they’re bringing forth would go a long way to solving some of those current congestion issues,” Gearthart said. 

Feedback on INDOT’s plans for the area can be submitted at facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest. 


More Headlines

Some Carmel school board candidates see strength in slates, others value independence Spooky past: Fishers a source of many haunting stories New Development: City of Lawrence sees first of its kind multi-use project ‘Living through the construction’: Classes continue amidst continuing renovations at Lawrence North, Lawrence Central Carmel in brief — October 25, 2022 Islamic Life Center to hold groundbreaking Oct. 29 for Carmel mosque
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact