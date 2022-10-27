INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel 

INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville.

The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and US 421 (Michigan Road), US 31 (Meridian Street) and I-865.

Kyleigh Cramer, INDOT public relations director, said that workers returning to the office as the COVID-19 pandemic eases and population growth in the area has caused a spike in road traffic.

“We’re seeing a lot of people. We’re seeing a lot of crashes. The geometry of this pattern that we’re seeing just isn’t working anymore,” Cramer said. “It’s basically just time to revamp it.”

The upgrades, which are still being designed, aim to improve traffic flow, safety and reduce congestion. A timeline for construction has not been announced.

According to project manager Johnathon Wallace, most collisions involve vehicles being rear-ended and sideswipes that happen during merges. He said that the northwest corner of northbound I-465, where it starts to head eastbound, is of particular concern. Traffic issues are also frequently reported in that area for vehicles heading in the opposite direction.

“By adding capacity and shifting some of the merge movements, we hope to relieve and reduce some of those negative impacts,” he said.

Sean Gearhart, who lives near 96th Street and Michigan Road, was encouraged by the plans he heard discussed at the meeting.

“I-465 needs the attention, and I think the solutions they’re bringing forth would go a long way to solving some of those current congestion issues,” Gearthart said.

Feedback on INDOT’s plans for the area can be submitted at facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest.