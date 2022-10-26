Ivy Tech offering FAFSA assistance

Ivy Tech Community College is offering assistance to current and prospective students with filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as FAFSA.

The college is hosting Tuesdays@TheTech events at various campuses across the state. The FAFSA application, which became available for the 2023-24 academic year on Oct. 1, is used by most colleges, including Ivy Tech, to determine eligibility for many types of financial assistance.

The FAFSA is used to determine eligibility for federal financial aid and state financial aid programs and is free to complete. Some types of funding are awarded on a first come, first-served basis, and Ivy Tech officials encourage individuals to fill out the FAFSA as soon as possible.

Information on Tuesdays@TheTech can be found at vytech.edu/tuesdays. Individuals and families who need help filling out the FAFSA can attend College Goal Sunday at 2 p.m. Nov. 6. It is considered to be Indiana’s largest FAFSA filing event. Westfield High School will be participating in the event, while other sites will also be available that can be found by visiting collegegoalsunday.org.

“If you are considering education beyond high school, filing the FAFSA should be your first step, so you don’t leave money on the table,” Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery said. “You don’t have to go it alone, either, as College Goal Sunday offers 1-on-1 help from financial aid experts.”

The FAFSA must be filed by April 15, 2023, to be considered for financial aid. Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parents or guardians and parents should bring a completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 forms and other 2021 income and benefits information.

Students who worked are also asked to bring their income information to the event and students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before logging in to the event. For more information, visit collegegoalsunday.org.