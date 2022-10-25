Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Column: Clearing up confusing word conundrums

Column: Clearing up confusing word conundrums

0
By on Grammar Guy

I’ve been keeping a list of words I hear that perplex and puzzle even the smartest word nerds out there. Today, I’d like to clear up some of the confusion with some quick-hitting didactic disambiguations.

It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of mustard. A few years ago, I almost started a mustard review podcast. A few weeks ago, I heard someone say, “That won’t cut the mustard.” Certainly, the person meant “pass muster,” right? After all, “pass muster” means “to gain approval or acceptance.” As it turns out, “cut mustard” is a term that means “to reach or surpass the desired standard or performance.” So, the two terms not only sound alike but have similar meanings. Hopefully that delineation cuts the mustard for you.

Is someone “plum” or “plumb” out of luck? The standard phrase is “plumb out of luck,” which means “completely out of luck.” One of the definitions of “plumb” is “completely/squarely/utterly.” When someone gets a “plum” appointment or job, that means the person is receiving an incredibly desirable job.

Have you ever heard the phrase “wishful thinking”? Or is it “wistful thinking”? This made me think about the term. The correct phrase is “wishful” thinking, which is when a person is thinking of the way he wishes or wants them to be, even when that is unrealistic or overly idealistic. “Wistful” means “full of yearning or desire tinged with melancholy.” So, I suppose you could think “wistfully,” but the common vernacular phrase is “wishful thinking.”

In case you’re wondering, you “broach” — not “breach” — the subject. This is a confusing one. Breach means “to break open,” so it kind of makes sense to “break open the subject.” However, broach means “to bring up or suggest for the first time.”

Is my personal milk butler at my “beckon call” or at my “beck and call”? After all, I don’t want to have a milk-spilling incident when I’m pouring from a new carton of milk. Again, “beckon” would make sense; beckon means “to summon.” However, the correct phrase is “beck and call.” To be at someone’s beck and call means that you are ready to respond immediately to someone’s commands.

Do you have any phrases that stump you? If so, let me know; I’ll be at your beck and call.


More Headlines

A numbers guy: Retiring Northview pastor reflects on church’s expansive growth, leadership transition Carmel City Council approves 2023 budget, reviews rezone request on 1st Avenue SE Column: A visit to Harvard University Meet the at-large Noblesville School Board candidates Gravel warriors: Local cyclists take on challenge of The Rift 200K race in Iceland Column: A grammar horror story
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact