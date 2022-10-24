CE Solutions doubles space in move from Carmel to Fishers

Its Carmel home had served CE Solutions well for 20-plus years.

“We saw a lot of success with it,” said CE Solutions President J.D. Taylor, who has been with the company for approximately 20 years. “We really had exceeded the space at our location.”

The structural engineering company moved in early October from its Carmel building at the intersection of Range Line Road and Shoshone Dr. to 8770 North St., Suite 100, in downtown Fishers.

“We’ve doubled our space, and it’s much more efficient,” Taylor said. “We’ll be able to grow significantly more in this space.”

Matt Clark, who serves as chief executive officer, purchased the company from Steve Osborn earlier this year. Osborn, who founded the company in his Carmel basement in 1998, remains as the founding principal.

Osborn owns the building in Carmel. Osborn said his plan is to lease the space, which is approximately 3,000 square feet.

Taylor said there has been continued growth through the history of the company. They are working on adding staff now.

“I think moving here into this space is going to help with the recruiting,” Taylor said.

The new building housing CE Solutions was constructed in 2018, while the Carmel building was older.

“This is much more set up for that type of meeting format, setting up video calls,” Taylor said. “We’ve had small meeting rooms, large conference rooms. I think it’s going to help with collaboration with our staff and communication.”

CE Solutions has 16 employees.

“Downtown Fishers is robust in terms of its development,” he said. “With all the technology companies moving to Fishers, we’re excited to be part of that (growth), and I think it is going to give us a lot of energy. Our employees are excited to be more interactive with other companies. Carmel and Fishers are both booming. Our previous facility was more by itself, which some people really like.”

Those interested in the Carmel space, should contact ALO Property Group’s Lora Moore at lora@alopg.com. For more, visit cesolutionsinc.com.