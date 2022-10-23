Project Hope is Presented $15,000 on Behalf of the Fisher’s Rotary Club

On Oct. 14, the Fishers Rotary Club presented a check for $15,000 to Project Hope, a fund administered by the Hamilton Southeastern Foundation. It was made to enable students who face financial barriers to access mental health services.

The donation was made possible through the FRC’s June 14 golf outing fundraiser.

“The stigma about mental health is an issue we want to help resolve in our community,” said, Eddie Rivers, co-chair of the golf outing.

The FRC is a group of business people and citizens who believe in giving back to the community both locally and abroad, according to Fishers Rotary Club President Randy Wheeler. The golf fundraiser was established in support of the Stigma Free Fishers Initiative.

“We have actively supported the mayor’s Stigma Free Fishers mental health initiative,” FRC Wheeler said. “The Fishers community has pledged to create a sigma-free city, where its residents will support each other and to learning more about mental health and wellness and getting help.”

A donation was also provided by Community Health, in partnership with the FRC. It is also Hamilton Southeastern Schools’ mental health service provider.

“We really appreciate everything the city of fishers has done to remove the stigma around mental health and seeking care,” said Kathy Krusie, senior vice president for Community Physician Network said.

Brooke Lawson, mental health and school council coordinator, said Community Health was chosen because of its long history with school-based mental health in Indiana.

“Not only did it provide school-based services for students, but they also provided medication services,” Lawson said. “We wanted to make sure our students had access to whatever they need for whatever struggles they were having.”

To donate to the FRC, visit rotary.org/en/about-rotary/rotary-foundation. To volunteer, visit volunteerfishers.com/.