Amputee firefighter to share story at event presented by Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities

A firefighter from the Fishers Fire Dept. will speak later this month during a National Disability Awareness Month event hosted by the Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities.

Capt. Brandon Anderson will speak from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Grand Park Events Center, 19000 Grand Park Blvd., in Westfield. Anderson, who became an amputee in 2017 after a motorcycle accident, will share his story and how he managed to maintain his position as a firefighter.

The Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities, which was founded earlier this year, exists to “make a positive impact in the lives of people with disabilities in Westfield by promoting inclusion, life-cycle planning, and access in the short-term and tackling long-term challenges including housing, transportation, and workforce development,” according to the organization.

“I never realized the struggles that individuals with disabilities have to deal with daily until I became disabled,” Anderson said. “From dressing and bathing, reworking your home or place of employment with the necessary accommodations and modifications, accessing restaurants and buildings to receiving equal opportunities, it has all been a huge wake-up call. I hope by sharing my story, communities will better understand all the issues, like employment, that impact the disability population.”

The event will also include information about supported employment services, pre-employment transition services and transition programs available in Indiana, while Best Buddies will provide an overview of its job placement program.

Westfield Washington Schools’ Shamrock Project will present information about its transition program open to students aged 18-22, and success stories from employees and employers from Westfield and surrounding cities will be featured.

“The Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities mission is to make a positive impact in the lives of people with disabilities in Westfield and hope that this National Disability Employment event provides insight to resources and programming available to those searching for meaningful employment,” Westfield Mayor Andy Cook said. “Here in Westfield, I proclaim the month of October as Disability Employment month to recognize the need for quality employment opportunities for all individuals in our community.”

For more on the Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities, visit westfieldmcd.com.