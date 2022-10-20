Current Publishing
Aasen to seek reelection to Carmel City Council

Carmel City Councilor Adam Aasen has announced he plans to run for a second term representing the Southeast District in the 2023 municipal election.

Elected in 2019, Aasen, a Republican, said he learned a lot during his first term and is eager to bring his knowledge and experience back to the council to further key projects and initiatives.

“I want to continue to invest in and improve public amenities, not just in our downtown but throughout Carmel, whether it’s parks, sidewalks, roads, roundabouts,” he said. “We need to continue to be vibrant and innovative as a city.”

Among his first-term accomplishments, Aasen, 38, said highlights were sponsoring ordinances to make the city more pet-friendly and working to help keep the property tax rate flat.

“I tried to always stand up for what I believe in. I tried to represent my residents and speak for their voice,” Aasen said. “I also tried to provide ideas and perspectives for young families who are living in the area.”

He said stability is especially important on the council in the next municipal election, as it will be the first time since 1991 that Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard won’t be running. Brainard announced in September that he will step down at the end of his seventh term.

“That makes it even more crucial to have a council to help support whoever is going to be mayor with ideas and vision and people who understand how Carmel got to be as great as it is today,” Aasen said.

Aasen, a former journalist and restaurant co-owner, works as a communications specialist with CBRE.

All nine positions on the Carmel City Council will be on the ballot in the 2023 election. No other candidates have officially announced plans to run for the Southeast District seat.

Learn more about Aasen and his campaign at AdamAasen.com.


