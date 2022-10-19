Current Publishing
The heart of Heartland Church is community. Over 2,000 people were at last year’s event, according to Associate Pastor, Nick Scheske. (Photo provided by Heartland Church)

Heartland Church Fall Fest is on the way

Heartland Church is hosting its third annual Fall Fest from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at 14900 126th St in Fishers. It’s an outdoor trunk or treat festival, according to Associate Pastor, Nick Scheske.

During the event, families and friends will drive to a parking lot on the corner of 126th and Southeastern Parkway. There they can park and decorate the back of their trunks, turning the space into a Halloween themed area. Like traditional trick or treating, people can go from car to car and collect treats. There will also be a car decorating competition complete with prizes.

There will also be music, pony rides, inflatables and other activities at the festival. The church is encouraging non-scary costumes to create a more child-friendly environment.

Fall Fest started in 2020 when the church wanted to create a fun Halloween celebration that allowed social distancing. The following year, the church was surprised to see 2,000 people at the festival, according to Scheske.

“We love our community,” he says. “It’s the heartbeat of our church. We’re always looking for opportunities to get people together from different backgrounds, different ethnicities, different cultures to say, ‘hey, let’s get together and have some fun.’”

Sign up and vehicle registration for trunk or treat can be done at https://heartlandindy.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/291/responses/new . On the day of the event, trunk or treat set up begins at 2 p.m. and all vehicles must be ready by 2:30 p.m.

Waivers for the inflatables can be filled out early at https://waiver.smartwaiver.com/w/pmcgmfhfwb9rbrzkc47nxe/web/ . Participants will need to show the waiver confirmation email when they arrive. Waivers can also be filled out at the event. One form will cover multiple family members including adults and children.

If rained-out, the Fall Fest is scheduled for Oct. 31.


