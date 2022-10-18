Work continues on library’s new Whitestown location

This fall, the steel framework for Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library’s second location will become visible as construction continues on the new branch at 6310 E. Albert S. White Dr. in Whitestown.

The construction of the new branch comes at a time when the library’s service area continues growing rapidly, according to HMMPL Executive Director Sarah Moore.

“We currently have the second highest per capita materials circulation rate in the state, and more people are signing up to take part in programs than we have space for in our current location,” Moore stated in a press release. “This branch will now help us meet the growing needs and expectations of our expanding base of cardholders.”

Over the summer, work was completed on the concrete footings, piping, utilities, other groundwork, foundations and conduits for parking lot lighting.

The new branch, which is being designed by krM Architecture, will feature more space for programming, as well as a large, 200-person community room that will be available for public rental, among other features. The Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library Foundation has funded a floor-to-ceiling imagination tree to welcome visitors to the children’s area.

The site of the new branch encompasses 11 acres and includes wooded trails and outdoor spaces that will be used for programming and community activities.

“We expect that our cardholders will have favorite aspects about each location and that they will enjoy using both branches,” Moore said.

To learn more or to sign up for news alerts about construction of the new branch, visit HMMPL.org.