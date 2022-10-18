Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Work continues on library’s new Whitestown location
A drone shot shows the foundations for the new branch as of Sept. 21, overlaid with a graphic of the floor plan.

Work continues on library’s new Whitestown location

0
By on Zionsville Community

This fall, the steel framework for Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library’s second location will become visible as construction continues on the new branch at 6310 E. Albert S. White Dr. in Whitestown.

The construction of the new branch comes at a time when the library’s service area continues growing rapidly, according to HMMPL Executive Director Sarah Moore.

“We currently have the second highest per capita materials circulation rate in the state, and more people are signing up to take part in programs than we have space for in our current location,” Moore stated in a press release. “This branch will now help us meet the growing needs and expectations of our expanding base of cardholders.”

Over the summer, work was completed on the concrete footings, piping, utilities, other groundwork, foundations and conduits for parking lot lighting.

The new branch, which is being designed by krM Architecture, will feature more space for programming, as well as a large, 200-person community room that will be available for public rental, among other features. The Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library Foundation has funded a floor-to-ceiling imagination tree to welcome visitors to the children’s area.

The site of the new branch encompasses 11 acres and includes wooded trails and outdoor spaces that will be used for programming and community activities.

“We expect that our cardholders will have favorite aspects about each location and that they will enjoy using both branches,” Moore said.

To learn more or to sign up for news alerts about construction of the new branch, visit HMMPL.org.


More Headlines

Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates Legal battle continues among Boone County officials Meet the at-large Noblesville School Board candidates Meet the at-large Westfield Washington School Board candidates Celebrating 150 years: Fishers evolves from ‘wild, wild west’ town to vibrant city Meet the District 4 school board candidates
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact