Foundation awards $183K to Hamilton County nonprofits

The Hamilton County Community Foundation has awarded more than $183,000 to several area nonprofits.

The grants will support projects and initiatives within the foundation’s three community leadership pillars of mental health, family and youth empowerment and are aligned with its mission “to mobilize people, ideas and investment to make this a community where every individual has an equitable opportunity to reach their full potential–no matter their place, race or identity,” according to the Central Indiana Community Foundation website.

“Our foundation is invested in working alongside community partners to make Hamilton County vibrant, resilient and equitable,” said Tom Kilian, foundation president. “Our responsive grantmaking is one way we do this work. Our latest grants support initiatives, address food insecurity and good mental health in students, connect people with disabilities to opportunity and help create a stronger present and a brighter future for Hamilton County.”

Among the organizations receiving funding include the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation, which received $20,000. The education foundation invests in academic excellence for Noblesville Schools through grants, scholarships, partnerships and volunteer support.

It plans to use the grant funding to implement a new school counseling app, SCUTA, across the school district that helps staff and social workers implement unique support for individual students.

Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County, Inc., received funding for $25,224, which will go toward serving the county through its Sponsor-A-Meal program that delivers hot, cold and frozen meals for those who are unable to prepare their own meals. The organization provides support to individuals who are elderly, disabled, ill and homebound.

In addition, Janus Developmental Services, Inc., which provides education, employment training and independent living to adult individuals with disabilities, received $20,000. The organization also provides public transit through its Hamilton County Express service for clients and the public.

The grant will allow 60 individuals and staff to participate in program assessment and an intensive, skills-based employment training program, which is expected to be a sustainable and long-term program for clients to build the skills necessary to be confident, independent and engaged, according to the foundation.

The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel received $15,000. As part of its broader Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative, the center will apply this grant toward designated performances, making them more accessible to target audiences that have been historically underrepresented.

For a full list of grant recipients, visit cicf.org/2022/09/27/hamilton-county-community-foundation-awards-183k-in-grants.