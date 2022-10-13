Harvest 50 Gravel Race set for Oct. 15

Gravel cyclists will soon converge on Zionsville.

The race starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at Maplelawn Farmstead with a police escort from the beginning to the start of the gravel roads, where riders will be paced by three motorcycles.

Zionsville resident Mike Krug, organizer of the Harvest 500, said the Harvest 50 Gravel Race, which is powered by ZIPP and sponsored by Team Nebo Ridge, might be the longest-consecutive gravel race in Indiana. An after-party includes food trucks, beer from Grand Junction Brewery and music by Luke Kite.

Boone County gravel provides for a challenging course.

“Boone County gravel tends to be deep, which makes it very challenging,” Krug said. “In addition, the 50-mile course has approximately 47 miles of gravel coupled with fall winds (that) makes for a very hard, long ride.”

Riders can choose the 25-mile challenge ride or the 50-mile race.

Krug said the highly competitive race draws cyclists from other areas, mostly from Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and Illinois. More than 250 riders have registered for the event.

While organizing the race, Krug will be riding the 50-mile course.

Carmel resident Matt Tanner, founder of Strate Fuel, said his supplement company will sponsor the race. Strate’s Superfuel is an endurance drink. Tanner, an experienced gravel cyclist, will compete in the race as well, along with other members of his Rollfast team.

Strate Fuel will provide the product to the top three male and female finishers of the open category.

Riders can register harvest50gravel.com or on site the day of the race.