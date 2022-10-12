Nickel Plate Arts raises $66K during gala

The Diamond Gala benefiting Nickel Plate Arts at Conner Prairie Sept. 21 raised a record $66,000 for the nonprofit organization.

The 10th annual event, which featured a dinner, program and a live and silent auction, is the primary fundraiser for Nickel Plate Arts and brought about 200 people this year.

“The community really showed up in a big way and we are thankful to all of our partners that were so involved and contributed to making our 10th anniversary gala a success,” said Ailithir McGill, director of Nickel Plate Arts. “This was truly a fitting way to celebrate 10 years of this incredible organization. We are already looking forward to the next decade.”

Proceeds from the gala will assist in the creation of art studio spaces in downtown Noblesville’s historic Lacy Building. More information is expected to be released on the development in the future, according to the nonprofit organization.

Nickel Plate Arts also recognized the winners during its awards ceremony, which recognized some of the most inspirational artists and art advocates among central Indiana’s thriving arts scene.

Those recognized include: