Night & Day diversions – October 11, 2022

‘The Addams Family’

“The Addams Family” runs through Nov. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Rent’

Civic Theatre’s production of “Rent” will be presented Oct. 22 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Postmodern Jukebox’

Scott Bradlee’s “Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘My Name is NOT Mom’

Internet stars Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony and Dena Blizzard will present “My Name is NOT Mom” at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Voice of Romance Tour’

Johnny Mathis will visit with his ‘Voice of Romance Tour’ at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

’Tick, Tick … Boom’

The Carmel Community Players will present the musical “Tick, Tick … Boom” Oct. 14-23 at the Switch Theatre in Fishers. For more, visit carmelplayers.org

Edwards Twins

The Edwards Twins present “The Ultimate Variety Show: Vegas Top Impersonators” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more feinsteinshc.com.


