Snapshot: KFC Foundation awards $10K grant to The O’Connor House 

The KFC Foundation has granted Carmel-based nonprofit The O’Connor House, which provides a Christian home for single, pregnant, homeless women, a $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes grant to make a project on their wish list come true. The organization was nominated by the KFC team in Carmel, which is locally owned and operated by McKenzie Foods, Inc. The O’Connor House has provided immediate critical resources including shelter, food, clothing, transportation and counseling to more than 500 women and babies since 2005. (Photo courtesy of McKenzie Foods) 

 


