Total Wine & More opened a new location last month at 2520 E. 146th St. in Westfield. The store offers a selection of 8,000 wines, 4,500 spirits and 2,500 beers. It also has a climate-controlled wine room for rare selections, a walk-in humidor for fine cigars and a classroom for special events. Learn more at TotalWine.com. (Photos by Ben Weir)