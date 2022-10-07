Column: Naraine’s art described as abstract figurative

Absolutely one of my favorite local artists is Janie Naraine, known in the art community as J.D. Naraine. Perhaps that’s why we have several of her pieces confidently hanging on our walls! Her work is very bold and suggestive and can be well described as abstract figurative.

Naraine has been painting all her life and has a degree in fashion design from the University of Cincinnati and loved several classes in the fine art department. For years, she focused on portraits and transitioned to her present mode about 15 years ago. Most of her work is completed with a live model and then finished back in her studio. Predominantly working in oil and pastel, Naraine. also enjoys mixed media influences. She notes, “I play with color and shape and composition, capturing a bit of the essence of the model but also striving for a complete and finished painting”.

I fell in love with her style and work when my design studio was in the Indiana Design Center. Diane Wright featured her work at Coats Wright Art & Design there and now at her new place at 1057 East 54th St., C3, in south Broad Ripple. Her work also is available at galleries in Naples, Fla.

Naraine. mentioned how affordable her art is and that she is witnessing a strong movement of people wanting original art. That’s a trend I have experienced as well.

My personal take is that her art is packed with movement and compelling strokes of color — just suggestive enough that you can build a story around the painting and the subject. Always a conversation starter for our guests! If you are looking for a statement piece, please check out her work and you may soon have an original J.D. Naraine on your walls, too!