Noblesville proposes $105M budget for 2023

City officials in Noblesville are proposing a $105 million budget for 2023 that would add 19 new full-time positions and provide employees with 3% raises and inflation relief bonuses.

The city’s spending plan calls for adding eight new firefighters, six police officers, two employees each in the parks and street departments, in addition to a chief deputy clerk position in the city clerk’s office. If the budget is approved in its current form, those new positions would cost Noblesville $1.8 million, which reflects salaries and benefits associated with those roles, said Ian Zelgowski, deputy financial officer with the city.

The 2023 budget proposal is 13.6% larger than its $92.5 million adopted 2022 budget due to revenue growth, according to CFO/City Controller Jeff Spalding. Spalding said property tax revenue and local income tax revenue, which makes up a majority of annual income for the city, are both going up.

The city could also give employees a 3% raise and distribute what it calls inflation relief bonuses to approximately 450 employees in 2023, according to the budget proposal. Officials provided city employees with 2% raises this year.

If the current budget proposal is passed by the council, the raises would cost the city $1 million, while 5% inflation relief bonuses distributed to employees would cost $1.5 million.

Officials are also proposing to make building security improvements next year that includes upgrading employee card access and security cameras at Noblesville City Hall. Those improvements carry an estimated price tag of $356,000, Zelgowski said.

The council is expected to vote on the 2023 budget during its Oct. 11 meeting.