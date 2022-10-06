Carmel council approves comprehensive plan, bonds for mixed-use developments

The Carmel City Council on Oct. 3 approved the city’s comprehensive plan, held a public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget and voted to issue developer-backed bonds for two mixed-use redevelopment projects. Read about other matters discussed at the meeting at YouAreCurrent.com.

What happened: The council unanimously approved the city’s comprehensive plan.

What it means: Updated approximately every 10 years, the plan provides nonbinding guidelines for development throughout Carmel. Final amendments proposed and approved Oct. 3 included reducing the maximum building height to one story in residentially zoned areas along the White River.

What’s next: Learn more about and view the plan at carmelcomprehensiveplan.com.

What happened: The council held a public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget. No members of the public spoke during the hearing.

What it means: Since presenting the proposed $177.4 million budget at workshops in late September, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard adjusted it to include a 6 percent cost-of-living adjustment for city employees and a 2 percent one-time bonus to help keep pace with inflation. Previously, it was proposed as a 5 percent cost-of-living adjustment and a 3 percent bonus.

What’s next: The council will vote on the budget later this month. Read more about the proposed budget at youarecurrent.com/2022/09/28/city-of-carmels-proposed-2023-budget-addresses-impacts-of-rising-inflation/.

What happened: The council approved maximum salaries for employees of the clerk’s office, city court, executive branch and for elected officials.

What it means: The employees and elected officials will receive a 6 percent raise and 2 percent bonus, the same rate proposed in the 2023 budget for other city employees. The council approved the ordinances on their first reading.

What happened: The council voted 5-3 to approve the issuance of $76.5 million in developer-backed bonds to finance improvements to support a mixed-use development at 111th and Pennsylvania streets.

What it means: The $700 million project, developed through a public private partnership with the CRC and Pedcor, is set to be built in phases over several years. It includes 912 multi-family units, office space, two parking garages and a public plaza. Councilors Tim Hannon, Tony Green and Laura Campbell voted in opposition of the bond issuance.

What’s next: The Carmel Plan Commission will review details of several aspects of the project.

What happened: The council unanimously approved the issuance of $18 million in developer-backed bonds to finance improvements to support a mixed-use development on the northwest corner of Range Line Road and City Center Drive.

What it means: The CRC is partnering with developer J.C. Hart on the $100 million project, which is set to include more than 350 multi-family units, two parking garages and office space in the north half of the now-vacant Monon Square retail center.

What’s next: The Carmel Plan Commission will review details of several aspects of the project.

What happened: The council approved the establishment of a tax increment financing allocation area for the Flora development.

What it means: Flora, a new subdivision developed by Pittman Partners and Onyx + East on Spring Mill Road just north of I-465, will have 129 dwellings that include townhomes, duplexes and single-family homes on 18 acres. CRC Director Henry Mestetsky said that the percentage of TIF funds going to the developer is still being negotiated and that specific uses for the TIF funds are yet to be identified, although a portion will go toward Flora infrastructure. Councilors Tony Green and Tim Hannon voted against establishing the allocation area.

What’s next: Flora construction is set to begin in the fall.