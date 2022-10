Union United Methodist Church in Noblesville will host a chicken noodle fundraiser dinner Oct. 8. The event will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church, 19090 Deshane Ave., with free-will donations being accepted. Chicken and beef noodles, mashed potatoes, green bean ans, slaw, rolls and dessert will be available along with carry-out.