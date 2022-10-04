Current Publishing
Artist rendering of the proposed Keystone Project building planned for the corner of 56th street between Lawrence Village Parkway and Melner Drive in the center of Fort Ben. (Rendering curtesy of the city of Lawrence)

Multi-use, $12.5 million building coming to Fort Ben

Geist Business Local

The Common Council of Lawrence unanimously approved construction of a $12.5 million multi-use building that will be the first of its kind in the city.

The five-story building will include 248 luxury apartments with 25,000 square feet of retail, office or other commercial space. The city said that the partnership between the Indianapolisbased developer, Keystone Group, the City of Lawrence and the Mayor’s Office and the Fort Harrison Reuse Authority will help the project bring about $70 million mixed use development to Lawrence.

The project will be paid for in bonds and residents will not see an increase in taxes. Keystone Group bought the land from the Fort Harrison Reuse Authority for $10.

“We are delighted to have Keystone Group as part of the Lawrence community,” Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier stated. “The addition of this mixed-use development will bring new businesses and restaurants to Lawrence for our residents and visitors to enjoy while helping meet the housing needs in our growing city.”

 


