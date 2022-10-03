Marching Millers earns fourth place at BOA competition

The Noblesville Marching Millers earned fourth place during the Bands of America Central Ohio regional competition in mid-September and were among a total of 12 finalists from Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The Marching Millers, who competed Sept. 17 in Obetz, Ohio, performed during the preliminary competition earlier in the day within Class AAAA and was awarded second place. That designation allowed them to advance to the finals that evening, said Eric Thornbury, band director. The 163-member marching band eventually placed fourth overall and was given an award for Outstanding Visual in the finals among 12 bands that represented various classes.

Thornbury said he thought students performed extremely well, adding that the band rehearsed Thursday and Friday evenings in advance of their trip to Ohio.

“Both of those rehearsals were our better rehearsals we’ve had all year and then we had our best performance of the year,” Thornbury said.

The Marching Millers, which hosted its Black & Gold marching band invitational Oct. 1 at Noblesville High School, plans to compete Oct. 8 during the Calvacade of Champions at Center Grove High School. After the Center Grove competition, the band is set to perform at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 15 during the ISSMA Regionals at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne.