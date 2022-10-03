Carmel-based tech firm Alleo to add 60 jobs by 2026

By Chloee Kline

Alleo, a provider of software to facilitate interactive hybrid meetings, recently announced that it will remain in Carmel as it expands. The tech company plans to add approximately 60 jobs in its office in the Meridian Corporate Corridor by the end of 2026.

Brandon Fischer, Alleo founder and CEO, launched the company in Carmel in 2019. Its software provides a virtual work environment that manages shared documents and multimedia elements to create a fully remote workspace.

“(Alleo is) the only browser-based platform that combines voice and video, multi-modal content and customizable activities into a single experience,” said Megan Van Zupten, Alleo chief operating officer.

Alleo sells packaged software licenses and creative services to medium and large organizations globally.

The company was recently included on the list of “Hot Vendors” in the 2022 Collaboration report by Aragon Research.

The Indiana Economic Development Commission has committed up to $1 million in incentive-based tax credits and up to $50,000 in performance-based training grants for Alleo.

To learn more about Alleo, see job openings or to book a meeting, visit withalleo.com.