Story Cottage to open new facility in October

Story Cottage is an exclusive memory care option with facilities in Indianapolis and Carmel. The unique facility is opening a third location in WestClay in October at 1840 W. Main St., Carmel. The other Carmel location is on the southeast corner of Carey Road and Beech Drive in the Maple Acres neighborhood.

Story Cottage residents receive exceptional care, according to Story Cottage officials, so family members can be assured that their loved one is in excellent hands.

Story Cottage Vice President Carrie Cash said Story Cottage is unlike other memory care options.

“Our mission with Story Cottage is to create flourishing moments for those with memory loss,” Cash said. “With the small number of residents and caregiver-to-residents ratios not found anywhere else within the industry, it is easy for our care team to know and understand each resident’s story, (such as) where they were born, what their career looked like and how many children they had.

“This allows our caregivers to draw from those stories to create moments.”

Story Cottage also offers unparalleled comfort for its residents, according to Cash.

“What sets Story Cottage apart is the fact that we have built homes within neighborhoods,” Cash said. “For one client in particular, when caring for his wife became too difficult, he was able to move her to Story Cottage within his own neighborhood and can drop by daily, to share a meal or to walk with her throughout the neighborhood that they have called their own for nearly 30 years.

“The home-like setting is what provides familiarity and comfort to our residents.”

Visit storycottageliving.com to learn more about Story Cottage.