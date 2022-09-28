Indiana Ballet Conservatory to present ‘Bordeaux and Ballet’

Indiana Ballet Conservatory Artistic Director Alyona Yakovleva figures wine and ballet are a perfect mix.

“I am very excited about our fundraiser ‘Bordeaux and Ballet,’ as this is an exclusive preview of our annual production, ‘The Nutcracker,” the Carmel resident said. “The Nutcracker” is set for Nov. 26-27 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. There will be a special accompaniment by the Indianapolis Children’s Choir. Step outside the Palladium, and the Christkindlmarkt is in full swing, adding to the festive holiday spirit and making this a great tradition for all families.”

“Bordeaux & Ballet” is scheduled for 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8 at Lee Supply, 415 W. Carmel Dr., Carmel. In 2021, the Carmel-based IBC hosted “Bourbon & Ballet,” a slightly different take on the event

“Since we are a nonprofit organization, fundraisers such as this enable us to improve our stage props and costumes for productions,” IBC Marketing Director Elizabeth Warn said. “Also, we have donation opportunities at this event that can be more personal. For example, guests can choose to sponsor costumes that will appear in our ‘Nutcracker’ production. Finally, we have increased enrollment this year and we are looking to expand and create an additional studio in our current space. Building costs are more than in the past, so fundraising is crucial.”

The performance will be 30 minutes. There also will be music and a silent auction.

Lee Supply, home of a luxury kitchen and bath showroom, has its own chef, Benjamin Lierman, who will create unique dishes to complement the evening.

Cocktail attire is recommended for the event for ages 21 and older.

For more, visit indianaballetconservatory.org.