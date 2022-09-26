Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Two injured, one arrested following weekend crash

Two injured, one arrested following weekend crash

0
By on Zionsville Community

A Lebanon resident was arrested following an accident that left the two passengers of his GMC Envoy injured, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred Sept. 24 at 7:52 p.m. on County Road 300 S. and County Road 875 E. in Zionsville. The vehicle was reported to have left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled two to three times.

The driver, Timothy Kennedy, 41, and one of the two passengers was ejected from the vehicle. When BCSO deputies arrived, the driver was seen fleeing on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

The two passengers, Ora Shockley, 55, and Corey Shockley, 24, of Lebanon were transported to a nearby medical facility for evaluation.

Kennedy was arrested and taken to Boone County Jail on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (first offense), and refusal to submit to a breath or chemical test in an accident case resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

The crash is still under investigation by the BCSO’s FACT team.


More Headlines

A Tennessee man and his 4-year-old son were killed in a crash on Ind. 32 east of Noblesville Sept. 3. Default Thumbnail2022 Indiana General Election Carmel in brief — September 20, 2022 Column: Provincetown: where the Pilgrims really landed Carmel in brief — September 27, 2022 Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact