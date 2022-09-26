Two injured, one arrested following weekend crash

A Lebanon resident was arrested following an accident that left the two passengers of his GMC Envoy injured, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred Sept. 24 at 7:52 p.m. on County Road 300 S. and County Road 875 E. in Zionsville. The vehicle was reported to have left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled two to three times.

The driver, Timothy Kennedy, 41, and one of the two passengers was ejected from the vehicle. When BCSO deputies arrived, the driver was seen fleeing on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

The two passengers, Ora Shockley, 55, and Corey Shockley, 24, of Lebanon were transported to a nearby medical facility for evaluation.

Kennedy was arrested and taken to Boone County Jail on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (first offense), and refusal to submit to a breath or chemical test in an accident case resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

The crash is still under investigation by the BCSO’s FACT team.