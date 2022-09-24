Clay Middle School entrepreneur designs, sells phone cases

Clay Middle School student Ellie Wang has always been enthusiastic about becoming a teen entrepreneur. In June, she channeled that enthusiasm into starting her own company: Bliss Cases.

“I have always enjoyed watching ‘Shark Tank.’ I noticed that a lot of people use plain or boring cases just for protective purposes, and some don’t even have a phone case,” the seventh-grader said. “So, I decided I wanted to make phone cases that were both cute and trendy, as well as protective, that people can afford. We have more than 200 designs.”

Wang makes the phone cases, and her mom, Lisa, helps the 13-year-old manage the business. To help market her products, she has a website and social media presence and plans to post flyers in stores and along the Monon Trail. She is also hoping to get the word out to her classmates.

“So far, not many of them know my business except for several friends who ordered phone cases from me,” Wang said. “They were all satisfied with their phone cases, but I hope more people will know about it.”

Wang tested the waters last year selling exotic snacks from around the world to fellow students.

“Since now I have a website, I wanted to expand my exotic snacks business as well so people can have multiple shopping experiences from one website,” she said.

The teen is already thinking about her future business plans.

“In the future, if my online business goes well, I want to expand into retail stores like Walmart and Target,” Wang said. “I’m thinking in the future I want to add my phone cases to vending machines like at the airport.”

She would also like to add “cute and custom-designed tote bags and more accessories for the phone such as a card holder.”

“I also want to have a manufacturer so we can take our current phone cases to an even more protective level,” Wang said. “We currently provide AirPod cases, phone cases, pop sockets, and we plan to add phone charms, too.”

Wang currently has more than 10,000 followers on TikTok and her goal is to get to 100,000 in the near future.

To learn more about Bliss Cases or to place an order, visit blisscases.com or @officialblisscases on TikTok and Instagram.