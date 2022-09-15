City officials in Fishers are considering a possible increase in its food and beverage tax

The City of Fishers’ food and beverage tax could rise from 8 percent to 9 percent if a proposal is passed by the Fishers City Council following a public hearing in October. The tax would go toward funding a newly announced event center that would be part of the larger Fishers District development, according to Mayor Scott Fadness.

The 1 percent increase would be added to all food and beverage charges in restaurants in Fishers. Fadness said the tax increase would put Fishers at the same food and beverage tax percentage as surrounding communities, such as Westfield and Zionsville. He said the increase is estimated to bring in about $3 million for the event center, which would be the new home for the Indy Fuel minor league hockey team.

The event center, which is part of a larger proposal being introduced to the Fishers City Council Sept. 19, would seat about 6,500 people for hockey or basketball games and between 8,000 and 8,500 people for concerts.

Fadness said at the Sept. 14 finance meeting that Hamilton County Tourism believes the new event center would be a good place for conventions. He also said that the Indy Fuel would annually play 30 to 35 games at the event center and projected the facility to host about 125 events each year.

At the Sept. 19 Fishers City Council meeting, the council is expected to vote on a proposed resolution to move forward with the expansion of the Fishers District, which will be east of Interstate 69 between 106th and 1106th streets.

Before the food and beverage tax proposal can be voted on by the City Council, a public hearing will be conducted Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Fishers Police Dept. Training Room at 4 Municipal Dr. in Fishers.