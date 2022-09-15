Current Publishing
Carmel man facing multiple charges for possession of child pornography

A Carmel man is facing multiple charges of possession of child pornography after police discovered several graphic videos on his phone.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police began investigating Brady Klain, 24, in February after a detective with the Fishers Police Dept. received a report generated by Kik, an instant messaging app, stating that a user had uploaded child pornography through its system. The detective subpoenaed AT&T for the associated IP address to identify Klain as the Kik user.

Police arrested Klain in June. The affidavit states that during an interview, Klain confirmed that he used the account in question and that he had used Kik “for years” to view adult and child pornography.

Investigators found several additional files on Klain’s phone containing child pornography, the affidavit states. Because Klain works as a photographer, they collected many other storage devices for examination by the Fishers Digital Forensics Lab.

Russell Cate, an attorney representing Klain, stated that his client is “taking the matter very seriously.”

“With the help of his family, he has taken immediate steps to seek professional assistance,” Cate stated. “He is fortunate to have the strong support of his family and close friends.

Klain has a jury trial date set for Jan. 3, 2023.


