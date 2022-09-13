EXCLUSIVE: Brainard will not seek another term as Carmel mayor

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard exclusively has told Current in Carmel he does not plan to seek re-election in 2023.

In an interview, the seven-term Republican said the decision to step away from the role he’s held since 1996, which he will announce at a media event at 2 p.m. today, was not an easy one.

“I kept thinking that there’s always a few more projects I want to complete, but 30 years from now I’ll still have a list of projects I’d like to complete,” Brainard told Current. “But the timing is good. We have a good city council. We have lots of good people involved in government right now. We’ve had tremendous success as a city, and financially we’re in great shape.”

Brainard, 68, said he is looking forward to having the freedom to explore new opportunities once he is out of office, although he said he does not have a specific job lined up at this time.

“There are still some other things I’d like to try, and (I’ll) hopefully be able to help – through consulting – other cities to achieve some of Carmel’s success,” Brainard said.

Carmel’s population has more than doubled to 100,777 since Brainard was elected in 1995. During his time in office, he has become known for his efforts to revitalize central Carmel through the creation of the Arts & Design District, City Center and Midtown areas; the development of the Monon Greenway and installation of 144 roundabouts throughout town with more under construction.

The mayor’s term runs through the end of 2023. Until then, he said he is eager to continue working on projects that include infrastructure improvements in Home Place and expanding the city’s bike path system, among other initiatives.

City Council President Kevin “Woody” Rider told Current that Brainard has played a major role in Carmel’s growth and success.

“I’ve known Mayor Brainard for more than 24 years and have had the pleasure of working with him for the last 15 on the city council. I have an enormous amount of respect for the vision he had and executed for Carmel,” Rider said. “Without Jim Brainard, Carmel would not be the great city it is today. I wish him the best as he moves on to the next chapter of his life.”

Brainard said he plans to continue living in Carmel and stay involved in the community.

“I’ll be here to help the next mayor to the extent they want and need help,” he said. “I want to see the city do well.”

Brainard said he does not plan to endorse a candidate for mayor in the 2023 elections.

“People in Carmel are thoughtful, informed voters and will make a good decision,” he said. “They do not need me to tell them how to vote.”

No candidates officially have announced a 2023 mayoral campaign, but Rider and City Councilor Sue Finkam, both Republicans, both previously said they were considering a run.