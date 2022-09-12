Bier Brewery to open taproom in Noblesville: Expansion will be third location, largest for family business

Bier Brewery plans to open a family-friendly taproom in Noblesville that is expected to open next summer.

Plans were announced by the city earlier this month that Bier Brewery was opening a 6,000-square-foot taproom at 1618 S. 10th St. that will also feature a dog park, a kids’ playground, covered outdoor seating and bike access to the Allisonville Road Trail. It will mark the third and largest location for Bier Brewery, which also has taprooms at 5133 E. 65th St. in Indianapolis and another location at 13720 N. Meridian St. in Carmel.

“Bier Brewery is known for its quality and taste, and I know their commitment to excellence will make them a success in Noblesville,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said. “Our administration has invested heavily into our city’s gateways, including a new trail and road improvements along the South Tenth Street corridor. I’m excited for our residents to have Bier Brewery as a new dining and recreation option in this area of the community.”

Bier Brewery is a local, family-owned and operated brewery that has been open since 2010. It was started by Jerry Connor and his son, Darren, as a small-scale nano brewery. The business has since evolved to include Darren’s siblings, Ryan Connor and Leah Keene, and now offers more than 130 beer selections.

When the new brewery is up and running, it will also feature a private room, in addition to coworking office space with room to accommodate staff, guests and families. It opened its 4,300-square-foot all-ages taproom with food service in Carmel four years ago.

“We are very excited to be adding our third location in Noblesville,” said Ryan Connor, director of sales and distribution for Bier Brewery. “The city of Noblesville has been a great partner and very welcoming to our ideas and goals. We are anxious to get started as soon as we tie up loose ends.”

The taproom also plans to host community organizations and local musicians on its outdoor patio when it opens next summer. For more, visit bierbrewery.com/home.