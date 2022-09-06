Hamilton Southeastern to receive grant to help students be prepared beyond high school 

The Hamilton Southeastern Schools board of trustees met Aug. 10 to learn more about a grant the district will receive from the Indiana Dept. of Education.

The $630,000 Ford Next Generation 3E Grant, which stands for explore, engage and experience, will be split between the district’s schools to fund programs to help students find their path after graduation. The district will use $270,000 in funds from the grant to hire a staff member for two years to lead efforts related to preparing students for graduation and beyond.

The district is one of seven in the state set to receive the grant. HSE Supt. Yvonne Stokes will be among those from school districts set to receive the gran to visit Akron, Ohio, at the end of September to see how other districts are using similar grants and network with other districts about how to help students prepare for life after graduation.

At the meeting, the board also approved fee revisions for German 3 and Spanish 5 classes at HSE high school. The fee statements for those classes will be sent to parents in September. The board also approved J Everett Light Career Center fees for both Fishers and HSE high schools.