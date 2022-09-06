Development plan OK’d in Zionsville for apartment project

A development plan for a proposed 400-unit apartment complex project in Zionsville has been approved.

The Zionsville Plan Commission voted during its Aug. 15 meeting to approve a petition for a development plan for The Farm at Zionsville, which would consist of 400 apartments on 17.02 acres. The proposed project would be located at 11819 Sycamore St.

Shawn Hitchcock, a developer with Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties, said officials plan to break ground on the project as soon as this year. Under the proposed project, The Farm at Zionsville would consist of 219 one-bedroom apartments, 163 two-bedroom apartments and 18 three-bedroom apartments that would be spread out across three buildings.

“Hopefully, (it will be) a 28- to 30-month construction process for Phase 1 of the project,” Hitchcock said.

The Farm at Zionsville would also feature up to 225,000 square feet of commercial space as well and 653 parking spaces, according to Hitchcock, who also said that officials hope to keep light levels low when the development is built.

“Our goal really for this is to feel warm and cozy in a residential environment,” Hitchcock said.

A parking garage with enclosed bike parking is also planned for the project, Hitchcock said.

“We’re hoping our residents are going have bikes and ride to the village and all that stuff,” he said.