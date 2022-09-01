Savor Westfield supports Oak Trace

Savor Westfield committee members have one main mission this year after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our first goal was to get our restaurants back involved,” committee member Kelly Braun said. “They were hit really hard with COVID. Our goal is to get the community to rally around the restaurants. We want to remind them how many amazing restaurants, breweries and wineries and unique experiences right here in town. We want to re-light that fire.”

The sixth annual Savor Westfield, which is hosted by Oak Trace Elementary School and Indy Dental Group Westfield, is set from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at The Bridgewater Club, 3535 E. 161st St., in Carmel.

Funds raised during the event will go toward adaptive playground equipment at Oak Trace Elementary School.

“It’s come to our attention over the last year we have students coming up that would benefit from the adaptive playground equipment,” Braun said. “We want to make everyone feel welcome and included.”

Businesses donate gift cards and proceeds from gift card pulls are split from Oak Trace and Westfield Youth Assistance Program.

Committee member Janelle Browne said the restaurants are bringing a food or drink item to sample with attendees, who must be 21 or older.

Browne said committee members have a goal of selling 600 to 700 tickets for the event, which will include a silent auction.

The 78’s, an Americana group, will perform at the event.

The vendors include 1205 Distillery North; The Bountiful Board; Prodigy Burger; Social Cantina: Grand Junction Brewing Company: Urban VInes; Field Brewing: Jan’s Village Pizza. Grindstone on the Monon; Chef Karyn LLC; Charleston’s: Joe’s Grille: Cone & Crumb; Titus Bakery; Quack Daddy; Kizuki Ramen and Izakaya; Birdies Bar & Grille and Nori Japanese Steakhouse

Tickets are $50 for VIP, $45 at the door and $40 in advance. VIP entry begins at 6 p.m.

For more, visit savorwestfield.com.