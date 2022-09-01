Current Publishing
INDOT is seeking public feedback on the future of U.S. 31 and U.S. 30 as part of a two-year study. (Photo courtesy of INDOT)

INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31

Road Construction, Carmel Community

Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state.

INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will consider long-term environmental, community and economic challenges and goals along the corridor. The southern study area stretches from 276th Street in northern Hamilton County to W 300 N in Miami County (excluding the Kokomo bypass), with the northern study area continuing to W CR 700 N in Fulton County.

The Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process, which will be used to conduct the study, includes gathering input of affected communities and commuters and balancing it with transportation engineering needs and environmental concerns.

Community feedback will be gathered through websites, social media and in-person and virtual public meetings. A first round of public meetings is expected to occur in the fall, but dates and locations have not yet been announced.

INDOT is concurrently using the PEL process for a similar study of U.S. 30 between Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line (excluding the Fort Wayne bypass). The two study areas combine to span 180 miles across 12 counties. Both studies are expected to conclude in the fall of 2024.

Learn more at ProPELUS31.com and ProPELUS30.com.


